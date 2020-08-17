Man accused of exposing self to juveniles

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man sought for indecently exposing himself to two juveniles near a Montgomery County middle school Aug. 5 has been arrested.

Capt. Brian Wright of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Walter Franklin Morgan, 35, of Elliston was arrested without incident Thursday in Roanoke. Morgan is charged with petit larceny and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, police say.

According to Wright, Morgan was operating an extended cab pickup truck in the vicinity of Shawsville Middle School and Old Town Road Aug. 5 when the incident occurred.

Authorities issued a plea for public assistance in locating the truck and suspect, urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office. The tactic was successful.

“We would like to thank the public for all of the information you provided through various means, which led to the arrest of this individual,” Wright says.

Authorities are not releasing additional information on the incident. Morgan is jailed without bond.

