By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A man wanted for failing to appear in court in Pulaski County was arrested in Radford Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm.

Ronald Eric Norris, 25, was arrested on the Pulaski County charge, as well as being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said city police officers were dispatched to a call of a man brandishing a firearm Monday in the 1400 block of Downey Street. When they arrived on scene, neither the alleged suspect nor the alleged victim could be found.

