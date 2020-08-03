Lion Dog Drive Thru returning

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s a well-know fact you usually have to stand in line to get Dublin Lions Club’s famous Lion Dogs.

But club members didn’t even grasp the popularity of their signature food until June, when their first-ever Lion Dog Drive Thru was essentially overwhelmed by people wanting to get their hands — and mouths — on a juicy “dog.”

“We had no indication on the amount of people that would show up and order Lion Dogs,” Lion Andy Hullender said of the June 6 drive thru that created a backlog of orders that allegedly created “rumors of the line going all the way up Bagging Plant Road.”

Hullender said club members were disappointed they weren’t able to fulfill orders made on site that day. That’s why they’re making changes for the second Lion Dog Drive Thru to be held at the Lions building, 100 Lions Club Way, Dublin, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.

Hullender says they have a better plan that should help streamline the operation this time around.

In June, the club planned to accept online, phone and in-person orders. With online orders, the purchaser was able to place an order and pay for it online, then pick it up at the drive thru — set up in the Lions Club parking lot.

According to Hullender, “it quickly became impossible” to accept phone and in-person orders, as well, due to the “overwhelming demand” for the Lion Dogs.

To improve the experience this time around, the Lions have made several changes:

•They will have five Lion Dog cookers in operation instead of two, thus increasing their ability to turn out more product.

•Pre-orders will have a pick-up time to spread out the crowd over the course of the day to reduce the chance of a backup.

•On-site orders will be taken, but are subject to a limit of 10 Lion Dogs per order. Those wanting more than 10 will need to pre-order.

Hullender said the club “highly encourages” the use of online pre-ordering at www.dublinlions.org/dogs.

“The Dublin Lions appreciates all the support from the community and their patience during our last event. We hope you will come back out and support us again. Together we serve our community,” Hullender added.

The club decided to hold the events after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of its spring flea market and New River Valley Fair — where Lion Dogs are typically sold.

Club members point out the pandemic put a stop to a lot of events, “but not the chance to taste delicious Lion Dogs.”

In addition to an extensive program to test eyesight and provide eyeglasses for those in need, Dublin Lions Club also assists those in need of hearing aids to correct hearing loss. It is active in providing monetary and volunteer support for a number of programs and organizations such as Pulaski Daily Bread, American Red Cross Bloodmobiles, Pulaski County After School Backpack Nutrition Programs, etc.

