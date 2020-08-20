Layla Marie Dalton

Layla Marie Dalton, formerly Lois Dalton Gunn, 85, of Pulaski, VA died Monday evening, August 17, 2020 in the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. She was born in Newbern, VA on April 7, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Charlie A. Dalton and Mary Ellen Horton Dalton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Julian Clyde Gunn and by her son, Joseph C. Gunn.

Surviving are grandson Jason M. Gunn and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21 at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2020.

