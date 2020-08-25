Laura “Lou” Carrie Stanley McPeak

July 15, 1954 – August 24, 2020

Laura “Lou” Carrie Stanley McPeak took her heavenly flight to be with her Heavenly Father and her earthly father on August 24, 2020. She was born July 15, 1954 to Jefferson Beveley “J. B.” Stanley and Mary Frances Gordon Stanley. Lou attended Dublin High School Class of 1974. She was a member of First Church of God – Dublin. Lou loved her church family and appreciated their love, prayers and support.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Mary Frances Gordon Stanley, and her sisters, Beverly Farmer of Eggleston, Carla Diane Stanley of Dublin, and Robin (Bobby) Martin of Barren Springs. Lou’s greatest joy in life was being a loving aunt to her 15 nieces and nephews. Lou’s courageous battle with cancer touched many peoples’ lives. All that met her could feel her gentle, caring nature.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. William Mayo, Dr. Robert Rotche, and all her medical support teams throughout the years. Thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice…your staff was wonderful to Lou and became a part of our family.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Hudson officiating and Chaplin Jason Kline providing special music.

The McPeak family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2020.

