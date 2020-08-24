Language puts graffiti issue on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Suggested changes in the wording of a proposed graffiti ordinance prompted Pulaski Town Council Tuesday to postpone action on the ordinance at least until its next meeting.

Councilman Michael Reis, an attorney, submitted suggested changes in the language to Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham Tuesday afternoon. He said he believes the changes and additions he suggested will “make the ordinance clearer and more enforceable.”

Reis suggested adding the language “unauthorized graffiti.” Otherwise, he says the Coca-Cola mural on Jefferson Avenue along Peak Creek could be considered graffiti if the town chose to enforce it that way.

Reis apologized for submitting his comments and suggestions on the day council was expected to take action on the ordinance.

Burcham suggested the matter be carried over to the Sept. 1 legislative meeting to allow town attorney Spencer Rygas an opportunity to review Reis’ comments and confirm they can be incorporated into the ordinance.

If approved, the ordinance would declare graffiti to be a public nuisance, requiring the owner, manager or occupant of a public or private property to “remove or effectively obscure” graffiti within 15 days of receiving notice from the town by personal service or certified mail. However, prior to issuing notice, the town manager is required to contact the appropriate party to “attempt to obtain the commitment of such person to remove the graffiti within a reasonable period of time.”

Tuesday, Councilman Greg East questioned whether the ordinance would be effective in addressing vacant storefronts filled with “signs and junk.”

Burcham said no, but she would be glad to review the town’s other ordinances to see if there is another way of addressing that issue.

East said he is primarily concerned with old posters in windows. “A walk down Main Street reveals a number of windows of vacant buildings still displaying years old posters from 19 whenever,” he said.

Whether the graffiti ordinance pertained to posters, Reis said, probably would be dependant upon whether the posting is inside or outside the building.

As originally proposed, the ordinance defines graffiti as “writings, drawings, inscriptions, figures or marks of paint, ink, chisel, chalk, dye and other similar substance, or flyers, bills and similar materials, which have been placed on public or private property.”

An update of Architectural Review Board (ARB) guidelines regarding the town’s historic district got underway Thursday. As such, Burcham noted it is a good time for council to voice such concerns so they might be addressed in the new guidelines.

“I don’t intend to be oppressive with the historic district, I’m more concerned about vacant buildings and (posters being) more of an eyesore from the street on some of these large windows on Main Street,” East said.

Councilman Brooks Dawson questioned how the graffiti ordinance, as proposed, might impact businesses that are victims of graffiti against their wishes. He said some might not be able to afford having the graffiti removed or covered.

He questioned whether the town’s nuisance abatement fund might be used in such instances.

Burcham said that fund is typically used to address tall grass. Its original intent was not to address graffiti. “Generally, it’s the property owner’s duty to maintain their property,” she added.

Dawson also questioned how to address “the fine line between something we find displeasing, but the owner likes.”

Burcham pointed out guidelines within the historic district control what can be done to a building. For example, a property owner wouldn’t be able to paint a building orange or purple because those colors are not in keeping with the period the building was constructed.

Once you’re outside the historic district, though, Reis said it could go against the right of self-expression to tell someone they can’t paint a sun on their building. But in most cases, he and Burcham agreed, there wouldn’t be contention.

Rygas said a “fine point” could be used to review any issue. “I think we may have reached that point,” he said.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2020.

Comments

comments