Kenneth Rudolph Nunn

April 15, 1929 – August 18, 2020

Kenneth Rudolph Nunn, 91, of Pulaski passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and pets on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ellis and Madelene Nunn; and his brothers, Claude Nunn, Bobby Nunn, Junior Nunn, Ross Nunn and Dickie Nunn.

Survivors include his son, Kenny Nunn of Barren Spring; daughter and son-in-law, Malissa and Timmy Hanks of Pulaski; grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Rachel Hanks of Radford, Alyssa Hanks of Pulaski, and Sam Nunn of Barren Spring; sisters, Nancy Passarelli of Charlotte, N.C., and Dorothy Roop of Pulaski; special friends, Rhonda Carter, and Sam Mabe, and former grandson-in-law, Logan Tabor; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Intrepid Hospice for their loving care and kindness to Kenneth and our family.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Faith Bible Church, 110 Lagrange St, Pulaski, VA 24301 with Pastor Kenny Farley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

The Nunn family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2020.

