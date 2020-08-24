John Kelvin Kellis

September 7, 1953 – August 23, 2020

John Kelvin Kellis passed away peacefully with his family around him in his home on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at the age of 66.

He was born on September 7, 1953 in Middletown, Ohio. On September 8, 1973 John married the love of his life Andrea Kellis, to whom he remained married for 46 years. In 1975, John graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering that he would translate into a successful career in the underground mining industry. An accomplished inventor, John has three patents on file with the U. S. Patent Office.

As a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, John could always be found teaching young people about the Lord and volunteering his time, talents, and resources in the local church, most recently The Tower of Refuge Church in Dublin, Va.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Annalyle Green Kellis.

John is survived by his wife, Andrea Kellis; his daughter, Misty McGarry (Steven); his son, John C. Kellis (Megan); grandchildren, Matthew McGarry, Connor McGarry, Zoey Kellis, Maddison McGarry and Annabeth McGarry; his sister, Cheryl Brandenburg (Jeff); his brother, Keith Kellis; and many other relatives and friends.

Although John is known as a man of character, consistency, and gentleness, he would want everyone to know that the only reason we are all at peace today is that he put his faith in Jesus Christ early in life and faithfully served Him until the end.

We will be celebrating John’s life in a small ceremony at the Tower of Refuge Church in Dublin, Va., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with Pastor Stacy Cope officiating. We are receiving family and friends for a brief visitation an hour before the service beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that you make a donation in John’s honor to one of the following., Tower of Refuge Church (www.towerofrefugechurch.com/donate), Medical Services of America in Pulaski, Va. (www.MSAHealthcare.com) or to Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org/donate).

The Kellis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

