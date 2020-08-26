Internet rumor proven fake

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

An internet rumor began circulating Wednesday morning and was quickly going viral until a series of phone calls verified that it was, in fact, nothing more than a rumor.

The post claimed that a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy had entered the Pulaski County Lowe’s store in Fairlawn in uniform and was asked to leave. The rumor claimed that he was asked to leave because his presence gave customers reason to be concerned or alarmed.

Calls to the store resulted in a conversation with the Lowe’s National Media Relations Department, who denied that the incident happened. They further stated that Lowe’s was a supporter of law enforcement and other first responders and that they regularly support their efforts and causes.

A follow-up call to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed that there had been no reports of an incident such as the one reported and that the department, in fact, had a very good relationship with the Fairlawn store, which has been supportive of many projects and efforts by the department through the years.

The rumor began to spread quickly thanks to people sharing it on their pages. One reply to the original post questioned the authenticity of the information and asked the individual to identify the worker at the Fairlawn store who, he claimed, verified the story and who the deputy involved was.

Within minutes of that post, the entire thread was deleted by the author, who now has a post on his page claiming that he had been hacked overnight.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office later released a statement from Sheriff Worrell, who directly contacted the store manager at the Fairlawn Lowe’s, and confirmed again that the rumor was false.

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2020.

Comments

comments