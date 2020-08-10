Important dates for school openings

The 2020-21 school year is approaching fast and several important dates have been released for parents to be aware of.

Pulaski Elementary will host the first of two open houses Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 2-7 p.m. for rising first through fifth graders. Wednesday, Sept. 2, will be the open house for Pre-K and kindergarten students. That event will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is by appointment only.

Dublin Elementary will host their first open house for students ranging from Pre-K through fifth grade Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 3-6 p.m. for students with a last name that starts with the letters A through M. Those students with a last name beginning with the letters N through Z will visit Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 3-6 p.m.

Riverlawn Elementary students from first to fifth grade will be welcomed Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 3-6 p.m. Riverlawn students entering Pre-K or kindergarten will be contacted by teachers to schedule appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Snowville Elementary will host their open house in phases. Pre-K and kindergarten students will be seen by appointment from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. First and second grade students will be able to visit that same day. Students who will be entering third through fifth grade will be welcomed Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4-7 p.m.

Critzer Elementary School will hold their drive-in open house Thursday, Sept. 3. No times have been given for that event at this time.

Students who will be attending the new unified Pulaski County Middle School have several dates to be aware of. Wednesday, Sept. 16, will be a drive-in open house from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17, will be the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new middle school. That event is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. but could change if the situation requires it. That same day students and parents will be able to see the new middle school for the first time. That event is currently scheduled for 4-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18, members of the public will be allowed to tour the new school from 2-6 p.m.

Schedule for first 3 weeks released

The school system has also released the scheduling information for the first three weeks of school.

During week one, which runs from Sept. 8-11, student with a last name that starts with the letters A-D will attend school Tuesday. Students with a last name that begins with E-K will attend school Wednesday. Students with a last name starting with L-R will go to school Thursday and student with a last name starting with X-Z will attend school Friday.

During weeks two and three, which is set for Sept. 14-25, students with a last name beginning with A-K will attend school Monday and Tuesday. Students with a last name starting with L-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

Parents should contact their child’s elementary school principal if you have student with different last names who need to attend school on the same days. Adjustments can be made for students in grades K-5, but the scheduled days for middle and high school students cannot be changed.

Middle school students will be participating virtually for the first two weeks. That schedule will begin Monday, Sept. 21.

For more information, contact your child’s school directly.

