HVAC program and courses offered this fall at NRCC

New River Community College is offering courses this fall for those interested in earning a career studies certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, typically referred to as HVAC.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers was $48,730 in May 2019, and employment of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 13% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.

John Jordan, program instructor, says the career studies certificate is geared toward those working in the field or who want to work with contractors in HVAC to get formal education and a credential toward licensing.

One of the HVAC courses being offered this fall is Air Conditioning and Refrigeration I (AIR 121). According to Jordan, AIR 121 is an entry-level class that will cover principles of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Jordan will focus on troubleshooting problems to make equipment repairs. He says the course would be ideal for service technicians whose job includes repairing equipment in industry.

More information about the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning program is located in the NRCC catalog at http://bit.ly/NRCChvac2021. Registration is currently underway, and classes begin Aug. 24. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. New students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information or contact the Admissions Office at (540)674-3603 or admissions@nr.edu.

Written by: Editor on August 4, 2020.

