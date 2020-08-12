HVAC program and courses offered this fall at NRCC

New River Community College is offering courses this fall for those interested in earning a career studies certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, typically referred to as HVAC.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers was $48,730 in May 2019, and employment of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 13% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.

August 12, 2020.

