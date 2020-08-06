Hokies reveal 2020 football schedule

By DAVID GRAVELY

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente and his Hokies will welcome six teams to Lane Stadium for the 2020 season and travel to at least four others according to the newly released schedule for ACC football.

The Hokies will host NC State, Virginia, Boston College, Liberty, Miami and Clemson during the course of the season. They will play Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Louisville and Pitt on the road to round out their schedule.

VT is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 against NC State. Game two will be at home at Virginia Sept. 19. The Hokies will enjoy an open week before traveling to Duke Oct. 3, then North Carolina Oct. 10.

A home game against Boston College Oct. 17 will be followed by a short road trip to play at Wake Forest Oct. 24. Louisville will host the Hokies Oct. 31.

The Hokies will host Liberty Nov. 7 and then Miami Nov 14. A road trip to Pitt will take place Nov. 21. VT will have an open week Nov. 28 before hosting Clemson Dec. 5.

Should the Hokies perform well enough, the ACC Championship game will take place Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This schedule features the first trip to Lane Stadium for Clemson since 2017 and the first trip for the Hokies under Coach Fuente to Wake Forest.

This will be the first time since 2005 that the Hokies and UVA play outside of Thanksgiving weekend, but the 102nd time overall for the two teams to play. The Hokies have won 19 of the last 21 meetings between the two programs, include the last 10 at Lane Stadium, but UVA won their first game since Nov. 29, 2003, with a 39-30 win over the Hokies last season in Charlottesville.

The Hokies lead the series with UVA 58-38 with five ties.

Many decisions still remain to be made before the Hokies and the rest of the sports world can get to action. A decision regarding the capacity of Lane Stadium has yet to be determined.

2020 VT Football Schedule

September 12 vs. NC STATE

September 19 vs. VIRGINIA

September 26 – Open

October 3 at Duke

October 10 at North Carolina

October 17 vs BOSTON COLLEGE

October 24 at Wake Forest

October 31 at Louisville

November 7 vs. LIBERTY

November 14 vs. MIAMI

November 21 at Pitt

November 28 – Open

December 5 vs. CLEMSON

December 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC

*Bold games are inside Lane Stadium

