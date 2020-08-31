High Pressure System: The Healing of our Neighbor Lauren Warden

By WILLIAM PAINE

Just a few years back, Lauren Warden was living the dream. She and her husband Richard Warden were raising their three young children … Alex, Stanley and Tanner … in their hometown of Pulaski.

“I love it here,” said Lauren. “I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Lauren attended the old Draper Elementary school before matriculating to Pulaski Middle School and then on to PCHS, where her mother Elaine Woolwine, served as principal for the CTE school. That made it hard to get away with any shenanigans, but that didn’t mean she didn’t try.

“I was an only child and I was just a really rebellious child … but I changed,” said Lauren.

After graduating in 2007, Lauren attained a Culinary Arts Degree and subsequently found employ as a sous chef at Montgomery Regional Medical Center where she worked till 2009.

The next year, she married her husband Richard who worked, and still works, as an installer for Direct TV.

Life was good but in 2015, Lauren’s youngest child became very ill to the point of requiring hospitalization.

“It really took a toll on me,” said Lauren. “It was very stressful.”

Her young son was successfully treated for his illness but his hospitalization brought Lauren’s own serious health concerns to the fore, as she began to experience intense, chronic headaches.

“Normal mom life and being a wife and having three boys, of course, I had headaches but I could take a Tylenol and they would go away,” said Lauren. “But they didn’t go away and it didn’t matter if I was sleeping or whatever I was doing. I felt like somebody was just sitting on me stabbing me in my head and it was constant.”

In 2016 Lauren was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. This condition is commonly referred to as a pseudo tumor, as before advanced scanning techniques, a brain tumor was the only known cause of these symptoms.

“This is a disease that is relatively uncommon and affects younger women of childbearing age,” said Dr. Rashid Janjua. “What happens to them is that they get severe headaches because of pressure built up in their head and as the pressure gets very high, people have headaches that are really debilitating. It can also lead to blindness.”

Lauren was losing vision in her left eye and her headaches were unceasing. After confirming the diagnosis at the Wythe Eye Center in Pulaski, Lauren was directed to the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. It was there that she met the neurosurgeon who would play a big part in her life in the subsequent years, Dr. Rashid Janjua.

Though Lauren speaks highly of the doctor today, the two didn’t hit it off immediately.

“I promise all my patients I will tell them the truth and she did not like what I told her,” said Janjua. “I can make bad things sound sweeter than they are but at the end of the day, she has to hear the truth. Because without truth, there’s no trust. If you don’t trust your doctor, run! Don’t walk! Why would you ever let yourself be treated by a doctor who’s lying to you?”

In addition to telling Lauren to lose weight, as that sometimes contributes to this illness, Janjua let Lauren know that she was going to need brain surgery and that recovery wasn’t necessarily going to come easily.

“My first surgery was a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt and it’s where they cut your skull open and they stick a very narrow tube in the middle of your brain and they run it down your chest cavity into your stomach and it drains off your cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). The next surgery was a revision to the VP shunt which had to be moved a little bit. The next surgery I had was a lumbar shunt and they are very painful.”

Lumbar shunts drain excess spinal fluid from the spine into the gut. These procedures are all designed to drain excess spinal fluid from the brain and are by and large effective for many patients suffering from Lauren’s malady.

But the chronic headaches continued.

“After I got the VP shunt, I left Levant because it was too far away from my kids and I went to Roanoke and had two stents put in,” recounted Lauren. “And that takes four separate procedures.”

Stents are metal or plastic tubes used to expand blood vessels and in Lauren’s case, were used to drain excess blood from the brain.

“Those procedures were not beneficial at all,” Lauren said of the stents. “Then I had the lumbar shunt removed because I couldn’t take a full breath and it was causing too much pain.”

Desperate to find a solution, Lauren Warden agreed to go through another procedure to find the best course of action.

“I had Intensive Care people monitoring, which is where you’re fully awake and they drill a hole into your skull and they stick a wire like thing in your brain to monitor the pressure,” Lauren explained. “And that is how we came to find out that I needed to do the cranial expansion.”

“Lauren is one of those individuals who has toughed it out and has had every operation known to mankind and none of it was helping,” said Janjua. “Eventually she got the operation where we made her head bigger. It’s a last resort for these patients because it requires several weeks of preparation.”

The first step in the Laura’s cranial expansion operation involved applying tissue expanders to the skin on her skull, as more skin would be needed to cover her enlarged cranium.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons website, a silicone balloon expander is inserted under the skin and then gradually filled with saline or carbon dioxide, which over time causes the skin to grow. Through it all, Lauren continued to work as a full time substitute teacher at Pulaski Elementary School.

“I had it put in Jan. 2,” said Lauren. “They suggested I did not go back but when school started back Jan. 6, I was right back in the classroom with my children and my kids were awesome about it. Every Friday at 1:30 my kids and I would drive all the way up to Winston Salem to get the tissue expander filled up and it was very painful. I mean I couldn’t eat afterward. I relied on a lot on smoothies and slushies and then I would go right back to work that Monday.”

Her cranial expansion surgery occurred March 3 of this year. In Lauren’s case, cranial expansion involved removing 80% of the left side of her skull and then reattaching that section of her skull with screws and plates. The section of her skull that was removed, was replaced in such a way as to allow more space within the brain cavity. This is done by reattaching the skull fragment so that it protrudes slightly farther out than the rest of the skull.

Dr. Janjua explains how this relieves pressure by using a balloon analogy.

“Imagine you have a balloon with one gallon of air inside,” he explained. “If you have the same amount of air in a bigger balloon, the balloon wouldn’t be so tight because there would be more space.”

In addition to this, Lauren still has her cranial shunts in place to drain excess spinal fluid.

“Since the surgery I have not had any pressure headaches at all,” said Lauren. “When I came home I was in pain from surgery, of course, but within a week I was walking with our children on our road that we live on. It was nice to go walk and not feel pain.”

The past three years of Lauren’s life have been filled with pain and multiple surgical procedures, but this surgery of last resort seems to have served its intended purpose.

“It was very scary but what I did was I prayed a lot to God,” said Lauren. “And you know, I lost my faith for a little while when I first got sick but I definitely couldn’t have done this without God, my family and Dr. Janjua and his team.”

Lauren’s family has remained foremost in her mind throughout her ordeal and it has not been an easy.

“My husband dealt with it his own way,” said Lauren. “Richard is definitely my rock. He was Mr. mom when I needed him to be but he ended up getting depressed because no husband wants their wife to go through this and then my children … at first they were very scared. They had never seen me without hair they had never seen staples before but they clung to God and they prayed and now the first question they asked her daddy was do I have any pressure headaches. And their dad said no. And they said, Thank God! Our life is back to normal!”

Thirteen-year-old Alex, 11-year-old Stanley and 10-year-old Tanner are set to attend school this fall and Lauren is already scheduled to start her full time substitute teacher at PES. Before long, Lauren’s hair will cover the scar and those who don’t know her well will never know of her ordeal.

“If I knew what I know now … now that our lives are back to normal … I would do it all over again for my kids and my husband,” Lauren declared. “I feel great. I’m very blessed … very blessed.”

