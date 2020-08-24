Hearts Behind the Badge supports first responders

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

A large group gathered at the Thorn Spring Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, as the Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge group held their second annual golf tournament.

The purposed of the tournament and group is to support, encourage and inspire law enforcement officers and their families.

“We have been blessed to have such a great partnership supporting our cause and we owe a huge thank you to Thorn Spring Golf Course and Event Center for their continued support for our event,” said Wendy Worrell, wife of Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell. “We would also like to thank all of the individual and business sponsors who helped make this event possible.”

While originally scheduled for one flight starting at 1 p.m., a large number of team entries forced organizers to include a second flight of eager golfers despite rainy weather in the area. There were 25 teams of four who took part in the event.

First place honors went to the team of Coach Butch White, Bill Alexander, Ron Vaughn and Matt Williams, who shot a 19 under par. Second place went to the team of Chris McCoy, Joey Bower, Scott Lau and Jay Lester, who also shot a 19 under par. The team of Marvin Arnold, Kenny Vaughn, Dickie Johnson and Kenneth “Shaggy” Robinson earned third place.

The longest drive award went to Richard Quesenberry. The closest to the pin award winners were Mike Carter, Jim Davis, Joe Rollison and Bill Alexander.

The Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge group is a nonprofit organization with the stated purpose of finding ways to support local law enforcement officers. In the past they have provided officers with meals during training, sponsored runners in other events, reached out to other law enforcement agencies when an officer is killed in the line of duty, provided funds to LEO families in times of crisis and participated in other volunteer activities.

The group is also planning to create a scholarship fund and assist in providing crisis intervention training.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2020.

Comments

comments