It’s On! The Gusto at Gatewood Paddle Board Race returns to the crystal clear waters of Gatewood Reservoir for the third year in a row, Saturday, Aug. 22.

As usual, hosts of this year’s Gusto are The Southwest Times, Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co. and town of Pulaski.

Sponsorships for this year’s event benefit Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM). Some of the junior musicians will be present at Gusto and the youngsters will play a tune or two for those in attendance.

Before the start, two checks will be presented to the GRAPeJAM organization. The first check is for monies raised by race sponsors and the second is a donation from a PCHS graduate.

This year’s sponsors include: Dublin 24 Hour Fitness, First Community Bank, A.M. Squires Trust, The Travis Team, Glenn Insurance Agency, Mountain State Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center, the law firm of Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland & Hutton and the “Anonymous Dude.”

PCHS graduate Addie Levy, winner of the NRV Leading Lights award, chose to donate her $500 Leading Lights prize to GRAPeJAM. This gesture is much appreciated and entirely appropriate as Miss Levy is a guitar/mandolin instructor for the nonprofit organization.

The event gets underway at noon, with the race slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The Gusto is comprised of two contests that occur simultaneously: a Master Paddler race and ta Bona Fide race.

The Master race is about four miles in length, with the fastest paddler winning the coveted Master Paddler award. Recognition will also go to second- through fifth-place finishers.

The Bona Fide race is about two miles in length and is designed for recreational paddle boarders and the younger set. Children 17 and under and recent high school graduates will use the Bona Fides race to decide who earns the Junior Master Paddler award. Second- and third-place winners will also receive recognition.

Other recognitions go to Fastest Female Paddler and the Fastest Paddle Boarder with a Canine companion in the race.

Everyone who completes the Bona Fides or Master Paddler races will receive a token signifying they have “Gone for the Gusto at Gatewood.” In addition, each race participant receives a custom Third Annual Gusto at Gatewood Paddle Board Race t-shirt and some “swag” from Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co.

Don’t have a paddle board? Mountain 2 Island will have some for rent for $10. Registration for this year’s Gusto costs $25 for adults and $20 for kids 17 and under and graduating seniors.

Those not participating in the race can enjoy the event at no cost.

Register today at The Southwest Times in Pulaski or online at mountain2island.com.

And remember wherever you are and whatever you do you’ve must … Go for the Gusto!

