Gubernatorial candidate visits Newbern church

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase paid a visit to the Connection Church in Newbern Sunday and told parishioners about how she came to be involved with politics. Senator Chase is currently seeking the Republican nomination for the office of Governor of Virginia and is now actively campaigning in Western Virginia.

Subsequent to Ashley Pyles leading the Praise and Worship segment of the service, her husband Pastor Jody Pyles essentially turned the remainder of the service over to Senator Chase, who gave the parishioners a brief history of her past.

Chase explained that she initially had no interest in politics but was instead focused on home-schooling her four young children. She went on to say that she first entered the political arena to halt the construction of a large road that would have divided her quiet residential neighborhood and making it a heavily trafficked area. Chase was successful at this, her first political endeavor, and subsequently began working full time in the world of politics.

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2020.

