GRAPeJAM receives donations at Gusto

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Third Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race took place as scheduled Saturday, Aug. 22, but this year’s event began with a pair of $500 donations given to the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM).

The Pulaski chapter is one of several Junior Appalachian Musician programs in the region with the goal a teaching youngsters how to play traditional Appalachian music with traditional Appalachian instruments.

This year the Gusto became a benefit project with 25% of all sponsorship funds collected by The Southwest Times going directly to the GRAPeJAM program.

The Southwest Times General Manager Vanessa Repass presented an oversized check in the amount of $500 to GRAPeJAM, Coordinator Brian Hampton.

“The Southwest Times is proud to be host the Gusto here at Gatewood Park, the hidden gem of Pulaski County,” said Repass. “This year we are particularly pleased to be able to donate a portion of our sponsorship monies to GRAPeJAM. We feel blessed to be able to give to this worthy organization, here, today in one of the most beautiful places on earth!”

Repass went on to thank event co-hosts the Town of Pulaski and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company and then listed the sponsors by name. This year’s sponsors include The Travis Team Realty, Dublin 24 Hour Fitness, Glenn Insurance Agency, Mountain State Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center, the Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland and Hutton law firm, the A.M. Squires Trust, First Community Bank of Pulaski and the anonymous dude.

The spirit of giving continued as Addison (Addie) Levy, a recipient of the NRV Leading Lights award, presented a second oversized check for $500 to the GRAPeJAM organization.

Before the check was presented, Christina McIntyre, a representative of the New River Leading Lights, spoke about the organization, which was formed following the mass shooting at Virginia Tech April 16, 2007. Immediately after the tragedy, volunteers from all over the New River Valley came to campus to offer help and this inspired members of VT’s German Club to create the NRV Leading Lights awards.

Since 2009, this organization has celebrated this spirit of volunteerism by honoring one individual from the counties of Pulaski, Floyd, Montgomery and Giles and the City of Radford, as well as two high school and two college students. Recipients of this honor receive a $500 check, which they in turn donated to a worthy cause of their choice.

Addie Levy chose to donate her $500 to GRAPeJAM, where she has volunteered her time and worked as a guitar instructor for the group. She not only teaches youngsters how to play music, she herself plays mandolin as a member of the bluegrass band Gate 10.

Brian Clark, Associate Professor at New River Community College, nominated Addie Levy for the NRV Leading Lights award based on his knowledge of her volunteerism.

As Clark noted, Levy has donated her time to to a host of worthy causes. She currently serves as Vice President of Scholarship for NRCC’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society and before that was a member of the National Honor Society in high school. She acted in numerous theatrical productions in her time at PCHS and has volunteered to help with the First Tech Challenge middle school robotics competitions.

Her band, Gate 10, plays without pay at several venues including nursing homes, community events and fundraisers. Addie has also been known to volunteer for various events including Floydfest, Houstonfest and Chantilly Farms.

Last semester, Addie took a service learning course at NRCC, which prompted her and her classmates to bake cookies for fire, rescue and police personnel, set up flags for Veterans Day and make flyers for the Humane Society to help their animals get adopted.

As Addie presented the check, she expressed her gratitude for being able to be a part of the Junior Appalachian Musician organization.

“The JAM program allows children to learn to play Appalachian music and learn about Appalachian history, so when I heard that JAM was finally coming to Pulaski, I was one of the first people to sign on. I knew I had to be a part of it and so if I can help cover some of their costs with this donation, I’m proud to do it.”

After the check presentation, Addie Levy played a few tunes along with GRAPeJAM student James Paine and GRAPeJAM board member and Program Coordinator Brian Hampton. The three continued to play tunes on a stage provided by the town until the Third Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race began at 1 p.m.

Written by: Editor on August 31, 2020.

Comments

comments