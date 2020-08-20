Gerry Wayne Cox

Gerry Wayne Cox, 72, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of August 19, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1947 to the late Willie Howard Cox and Louise Graham Cox. Gerry was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. After his discharge from the army he served as Captain of the Manassas Park V.F.D in the early 1970’s, and later retired from Volvo in 2006 after 30 years as a repair mechanic. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Angelique Lynette Cox-Hill and Brothers Ray, Mac, and Victor Cox.

Survivors include his son, Michael Cox, daughter Sandra (Roger) Crowder, and special son-in-law Shane Hill, grandchildren Josh (Mary) Cole, Wayne Cole, Tyler Sipe, Kayla Crowder, Jared Crowder, Walker Sharp, Marty Martin, Breanna Blevins, Rose Hill, Maggie Hill, Shandi Hill, Bridgette Kidd, and 6 great grandchildren, four siblings and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michelle Blevins and the staff of Carilion Hospice for their time and support.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Hart officiating. Burial will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, VA, with full military honors.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2020.

Comments

comments