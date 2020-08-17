Funds rolling in for wastewater upgrade

Grants needed to upgrade the town of Pulaski’s wastewater system to better handle flows from James Hardie are rolling in.

Last month, Pulaski received a $500,000 grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to fund a portion of the estimated $2.6 million project. This week, a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was awarded.

The CDBG funds are part of $2.5 million the Commonwealth awarded to four water and sewer improvement projects across Virginia. Other recipients included Buchanan, Lee and Wise counties.

“Strong, dependable water infrastructure is essential for creating economic opportunity and enhancing the quality of life for all Virginians,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in announcing the awards. “With this funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, we will continue to address critical needs in our rural communities and ensure our most vulnerable populations have access to safe drinking water and reliable sewer systems.”

