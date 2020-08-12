Fugitive rape suspect in custody

A Pulaski man wanted in connection with 2018 rape and drug charges is now in custody.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Allen Earle Wright, 21, of Pulaski was arrested Aug. 5 on pending 2018 and 2019 charges, as well as two new charges filed the day after his arrest. Wright is being held without bond.

The new charges allege Wright burglarized a dwelling July 20 and stole property valued at less than $500 (petit larceny). Wright is slated to appear in Pulaski County General District Court Wednesday for appointment of legal counsel. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 16.

Burglary is a felony carrying a sentence of one to 20 years in prison. Petit larceny is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which has a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Wright was indicted in January on charges of rape by force, threat or intimidation, and carnal knowledge of a minor. The carnal knowledge code section under which Wright is charge suggests the alleged victim was between the ages of 13 and 15 at the time of the Oct. 10, 2018 alleged offenses.

By the time Wright was indicted, court records show he was listed as a fugitive for twice having failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic. That charge was certified to the grand jury, which returned an indictment, in June 2019.

The drug, rape and carnal knowledge charges are all still active, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records. Wright also is charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court Oct. 22, 2019 — the day he allegedly first failed to show up for his drug preliminary hearing.

Wright could receive a sentence of life in prison, plus 10 years, if he is found guilty of the rape and carnal knowledge offenses.

