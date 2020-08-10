Frances Harrison Sutphin

Frances Harrison Sutphin, 80, of Pulaski died early Friday morning, August 7, 2020 in the LewisGale Hospital-Salem. She was born in Radford, VA on March 18, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Willis Harrison and Lissie Ellen McPeak Harrison.

Surviving are son Edward Allen Harrison, sisters Doris Harrison Wood and Ruby Jean Harrison Buckner, brother Joseph Edward Harrison, Sr. and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11 at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. Visiting will be at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2020.

