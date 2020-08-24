Former Volvo Executive launches start up in Fairlawn

Patrick Collignon, the former Chief Operating Officer of both Volvo North and South America, has announced the launch of Trova Commercial Vehicles (TrovaCV). This new startup company will offer engineering and manufacturing expertise for the production of commercial electric trucks.

TrovaCV is set to offer its industrial model and manufacturing capabilities to other commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), while developing its own fully electric vehicle.

“This is an exciting time as the electric commercial vehicle market is being reshaped,” says Collignon, founder and CEO. “While technology and innovation have made it possible to convert fuel-powered commercial vehicles into electric vehicles, we haven’t seen a production model capable of producing the required volume of fully electric commercial vehicles to meet the demand.”

