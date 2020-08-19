Fire destroys vacant residence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a vacant Pulaski residence and left a neighboring home with exterior damage.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said several neighbors called 9-1-1 to report the 12:27 a.m. blaze once flames coming out the windows made them aware of it.

Although the fire department arrived on the scene just four minutes after being dispatched, Kiser said, the blaze had such a head start and the residence was so heavily damaged firefighters’ first priority was to focus on keeping the fire from spreading to an adjacent residence. The heat was so intense, siding on the neighboring structure melted.

Kiser said the 636 Sixth St. N.E. structure was a rental property and had been vacant about two weeks. Electricity was still being supplied to the house, but the origin and cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Kiser said 26 members of Pulaski Fire Department responded to the fire. Eleven members of Dublin Fire Department and two members of Newbern Fire Department, which supplied an air truck to refill firefighters’ air tanks, assisted. The fire was brought under control by about 2 a.m. and units returned to the station around 4 a.m.

About 4,000 gallons of water was used to fight the blaze.

