Festival nixed, but fundraiser still on

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Like most of this year’s events, Newbern Fall Festival is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; but that doesn’t mean Newbern Volunteer Fire Department isn’t holding its annual fundraiser.

Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said the raffle drawing is still on despite not being able to sell tickets at the festival. To purchase a ticket or tickets this year, contact a Newbern Fire Department member.

Hamblin said he believes this may be the first time Newbern Fall Festival has been canceled, but he isn’t sure. This year would have marked the 50th year of the popular event, sponsored by the fire department.

The department decided it would be best to cancel the festival “for the safety and well-being of our community due the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a notice from the department. “Please understand this wasn’t an easy decision to make, as the Newbern Fall Festival has been a part of our community for many years.”

Now, attention turns to planning next year’s festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 9-10.

