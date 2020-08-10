Fall Flea Market latest COVID victim

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Last week the news was released that the annual Newbern Fall Festival would not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week the Dublin Lions Club added more bad news as the annual Pulaski County Flea Market has now also been canceled.

“The Dublin Lions Club would like to inform the community and other stakeholders that due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, we are canceling the Pulaski County Flea Market scheduled for Sept. 19-20, 2020,” a release from the group stated late Tuesday.” We regret the cancellation, as up to 2020 this event has run continuously in June and September since 1974. However, we plan to be back as usual for our June 5-6, 2021 event. All vendors that have registered will automatically be transferred to the June 5-6, 2021 event. No action is required.”

Any vendors who have questions are directed to contact event coordinator Andy Hullender at info@pulaskicountyfleamarket.com or call 540-674-2754 extension 2 and leave a message.

While the loss of the flea market is a big financial blow to the county and the Lions, the group does have plans to offer a chance for people to enjoy one of the staples of the flea market anyway.

“If you are a visitor who is saddened that you will be unable to bite into a delicious Lion Dog, the club will be hosting two social-distancing friendly Lion Dog Drive-thru events,” the release stated. “August 15 and October 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. come by the Lions Club Clubhouse across from Dublin Elementary School diners will be able to enjoy a meal that consists of two Lions Dogs, a bag of chips and a canned soda for $5. Pre-orders should be made online at dublinlions.org/dogs. Patrons who show up on the day of the event will be limited to 10 Lion Dogs per car.”

You can follow the Dublin Lions or Pulaski County Flea Market on social media or check dublinlions.org or pulaskicountyfleamarket.com to stay up to date on the latest news for those events.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2020.

