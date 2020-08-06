Emergency SNAP benefits will be released Aug. 16

RICHMOND – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants will continue to receive emergency benefits during the month of August as part of the Virginia Department of Social Services’ ongoing effort to assist households in meeting their nutritional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. Consistent with the emergency allotments provided during the months of March – July, benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Eligible recipients can expect to have benefits available Sunday, Aug. 16.

The status of future emergency benefits beyond the month of August is unknown at this time, pending decisions by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2020.

