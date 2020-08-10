Edna Frances Buckner Stilwell

Our Dear Mawmaw, Edna Frances Buckner Stilwell, age 80 of Pulaski Co., walked faithfully into the arms of Jesus August 8, 2020. Mawmaw was a homemaker, a caregiver to her loved ones, but her biggest contribution was that she was a babysitter. She was and will always be Mawmaw to many children raised up in Allisonia.

Mawmaw, from Allisonia was preceded in death by her husband Ivan J. Stilwell, her sons in love Lewis Hancock, Hank Lane and Samuel (Bo) Ryan; her parents, James (Jim) and Vera Mae (Granny) Buckner, brothers Homer Moore, Curtis Buckner, and her sister and brother in love, Colleen and Charley Thomas.

Surviving are her daughters Jean S. Hancock, Pulaski, Sharon Renee Ryan, Snowville, and Robin Lynn Edwards, and son n love Marvin T. Edwards, Sr.,Pulaski. Grandchildren, Mandy Rae Ryan, and her fiance Branden Quesenberry, Dublin, Jared Lane, Dublin, Travis Lane and granddaughter n love Misty Neel Lane, Pulaski. Her special blessings, her great grandchildren, Lacy Ray, Renesmae, (Maemae) and Christopher Bransen. Brothers Connie Buckner and sister n love Stella, Pulaski, Luther Buckner and sister n love Patsy, Dublin, sister n love Irene Moore, Grafton Ohio, and Janie Turman, Greensboro NC. Special daughters Wanda Stilwell, Allisonia and Jean Anderson, Dublin. God daughters, Jamie Seagle, Trista Trail, Alyson and Shauna Stilwell. Caregiver, Amber Mccormick, Pulaski. Special step grandchildren Devon and Emma Edwards. Many step grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

August 10, 2020

