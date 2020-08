Drug charges plentiful among indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County grand jury handed down 71 drug indictments, mostly involving methamphetamine, during its July 13 session.

The court seals indictments for two weeks to allow law enforcement to make arrests. They were unsealed last week.

Indictments are findings enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are merely charges and not a finding of guilt.

Those arrested for drug-related charges are:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 3, 2020.

Comments

comments