Drive-thru event offers OD reversal meds

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In an effort to combat overdoses and overdose fatalities in the New River Valley, drive-thru events are being held at five locations this week to distribute the overdose reversal medicine Narcan and educate the public on its use.

The free Narcan event is one of several hosted by NRV Community Services in observation of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is Monday. The agency also will hold a virtual town hall for discussion of overdosing, treatment and recovery; and all of its clinics will be decked out in purple lights — the official color for International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) preliminary data, 72,000 Americans died from drug-related deaths in 2019. Over 50,000 were attributable to opiods.

Wade says a reported spike in overdose and related fatalities on the local level has Community Services’ Community Wellness and Outreach team “making a concerted effort to increase public awareness of the issue in conjunction with … International Overdose Awareness Day.”

Citizens attending a drive-thru event will receive a free dose of Narcan and “REVIVE” training on how to administer the medication to a person experiencing an opiod overdose. Narcan counteracts the effects of opiods, thus reversing the overdose.

“Our goal is to distribute 200 doses of Narcan, the nasal spray form of the overdose-reversing medication, naloxone,” said Wade, coordinator of Community Wellness and Outreach for NRVCS. “We will also be providing participants with free medication-disposal pouches so they can safely destroy unused/expired medications in an environmentally-friendly manner.”

Pulaski County’s drive-thru is being held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the NRVCS Clinic at the corner of North Washington Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street in Pulaski.

Citizens will be able to remain in their vehicles, having minimal contact from staff, which will be taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Other drive-thru event will be held Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, at Community Services’ Floyd clinic, and 1-3 p.m. at the Montgomery County center; Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. at the Giles clinic; and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Radford center.

The town hall discussion features treatment providers, law enforcement personnel and individuals in recovery. The discussion is being held Monday at 7 p.m. at facebook.com/nrvcsofficial.

Participants should submit comments or questions for the panelists at info@nrvcs.org by the end of day Sunday, Aug. 30.

“Once you finish watching the virtual town hall … we encourage you to drive by your nearest NRVCS clinic/center” to see the purple lights, said Wade.

The lighting equipment is being made possible through NRVCS State Opioid Response (SOR) funding, with installation being coordinated by the agency’s Facilities Team.

The pubic is encouraged to take a photo of their nearest clinic and post it to social media using the hashtags #EndOverdoseNRV and #IOAD2020.

Written by: Editor on August 31, 2020.

