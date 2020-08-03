Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues this week In Dublin, Blacksburg

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Pulaski County High School, 5414 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane in Blacksburg. Testing at both sites will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These are clinical sites, not open to the public. Individuals will be tested by appointment. For questions about COVID-19 or to request an appointment for testing, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

“We have administered more than 9,800 COVID-19 tests since beginning broad community testing,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District. “Testing helps paint the picture of what COVID-19 looks like in our community. As we detect cases with testing, we can more quickly identify contacts and mitigate the spread of the disease through recommendations for isolation or quarantine, and further testing.”

“Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing,” Dr. Bissell continued. “That’s how you protect yourself and those around you.”

“We’ve built a robust testing capability in the New River Valley through incredible cooperation and teamwork. We need to apply those same qualities to this next phase of this pandemic and commit to caring for each other by simply following the VDH guidance,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public;

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness;

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering, especially in places where physical distancing (six feet or more) cannot be maintained;

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 250 people;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, your elbow or your sleeve (not your hands), when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

