The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Pulaski County High School, 5414 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane in Blacksburg. Testing at both sites will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are clinical sites, not open to the public. Individuals will be tested by appointment. For questions about COVID-19 or to request an appointment for testing, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.
“We have administered more than 9,800 COVID-19 tests since beginning broad community testing,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District. “Testing helps paint the picture of what COVID-19 looks like in our community. As we detect cases with testing, we can more quickly identify contacts and mitigate the spread of the disease through recommendations for isolation or quarantine, and further testing.”
“Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing,” Dr. Bissell continued. “That’s how you protect yourself and those around you.”
“We’ve built a robust testing capability in the New River Valley through incredible cooperation and teamwork. We need to apply those same qualities to this next phase of this pandemic and commit to caring for each other by simply following the VDH guidance,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
