Drive-in concert to aid park

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Just when it seemed all musical events had been canceled for the year, a drive-in fundraiser concert benefiting the Draper Community Park has now been scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 15.

This concert will take place at the New River Valley Fairgrounds and will feature the music of Eric Gress and the Groove Houndz band.

For the maximum degree of social distancing, concert goers can remain in their vehicles. Those more inclined to enjoy the concert in the great outdoors can set up seats along the driver’s sides of their rides.

Tickets for the Drive In Fundraiser Concert cost $10 per person or $25 per car and as mentioned, all proceeds will go toward paying for the installation of new playground equipment at Draper’s Community Park.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from a Board Member of the Draper Community Park and at the Merc. Those who wish to wait and get their ticket at the gate can pay either by check or cash.

Parking at the fairgrounds starts at 5 p.m. and food will be available at that hour as well.

Foods that will be available for concert goers include barbecue sandwiches, hotdogs with homemade chili, nachos with cheese, bagged chips and for dessert peach cobbler and brownies.

For additional information call: (540) 616-5217.

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2020.

Comments

comments