Dorothy Stump Johnson Proffitt

Dorothy Stump Johnson Proffitt, 73, of Leesburg, Va. went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 after a battle with diabetes.

She spent most of her life in the New River Valley. She loved visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway to view the fall foliage. She was a devoted grandmother of two granddaughters. She spent her days volunteering to help those in need. In her lifetime, she helped adults to achieve their GEDs, actively participated in church groups, and took great pleasure in singing in the church and local choirs. For those that had the opportunity to hear her sing, her voice will be truly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her son, James Johnson and wife Francesca; her grandchildren Angie and Gabbie. She is preceded in death by her mother, Angie Hess Stump; and father, Carl Henry Stump.

Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her mother. The funeral service will be held at the New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Friday, August 7 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2020.

Comments

comments