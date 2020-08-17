David Jeter

David Jeter, 70 of Pulaski passed away August 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Armstead and Doris Jeter. Survivors include his devoted wife, Betty Jeter, son, David M. Jeter, stepson, Eric Webb 11 brothers 4, sisters, his mother in-law, sister-in-laws , aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 12 Noon in Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski. There will be public viewing on Friday, 4-6 p.m. at Serenity, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Written by: Editor on August 17, 2020.

