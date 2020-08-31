Crews continue to work on water situation

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Many Pulaski County residents have been without water since Sunday morning due to a break in the water line in the Draper area. While many Dublin residents had water with low pressure Sunday, that quickly changed to no water by mid-morning.

The following message was released Monday morning by the PSA.

“There has been a main line break on the 18-inch water main leaving the water treatment plant. The break occurred at a pipe fitting, which required removal of the original concrete thrust restraint to make repairs. The new concrete thrust restraint requires adequate cure time before the water main can be filled and service restored. We are currently working to begin filling the line and begin testing.

If everything goes well, we will begin pumping into the distribution system this afternoon. That will allow us to begin restoring service to the affected areas late tonight, possibly early tomorrow morning. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work to restore water service. Thank you.”

A newer update was posted at noon Monday.

Notice to Customers of Pulaski County Public Service Authority Waterworks:

BOIL YOUR TAP WATER

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The Pulaski County Public Service Authority is advising residents located west of Motor Mile Speedway, including the Town of Dublin, to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. The following areas are EXEMPT from this advisory: • Fairlawn

• Belspring Rd.

• Parrott Rd.

• Highland Rd.

• Lilley Dell

• Town of Pulaski This precaution is necessary because of a main line water break leaving the Pulaski County PSA Water Treatment Plant. Please review the file at the link below for directions regarding boiling your water and alternatives available, if you are unable to boil your water. http://pulaskicounty.org/documents/BoilWaterDirections.pdf We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within the next 48 hours (i.e. 12:00 P.M. Wednesday September 2, 2020).

Written by: Editor on August 31, 2020.

