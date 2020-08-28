County requesting photos for Veteran’s Tree

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year the County of Pulaski celebrates the rich history of military service in our hometown with a Veteran’s Tree at the Pulaski County Court House. That tradition will continue this year and organizers are requesting photos at this time.

The Veteran’s Tree will be decorated with photos of Pulaski County Veterans as a part of the holiday display at the Old Stone Courthouse on the first floor. There are currently approximately 300 photos of county Veterans on the tree, but the goal is to continue adding to that.

Anyone wishing to provide a photo for the tree that has not been previously submitted may do so by bringing it by the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse on Main Street by Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Photos submitted after this deadline may not appear on the display until next year.

Photos should of the Veteran in uniform, framed, no larger than 3”x4” and not more than ¼ pound in weight. The photos should also include a note with the name of the Veteran, rank, branch of service, any wartime service or location of their service, dates of service and the name, address and phone number of the person submitting the photo.

Upon submission, the photographs become the property of Pulaski County and will be used annually to decorate the Veteran’s Tree.

This year the Veteran’s Tree is scheduled to be up for public viewing by Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will remain on display until sometime during the first week of January 2021.

For more information call 540-980-7785 or visit the Old Stone Courthouse in Pulaski.

