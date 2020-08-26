Council votes to write off utility bills

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski’s Finance Department has been given the go-ahead to write off over $2,500 in uncollectible utility bills outstanding from almost a dozen town businesses that have closed.

Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham told town council recently the finance department has been unsuccessful in locating the former business owners or parties responsible for bills in question. Writing off the bills will allow the finance department to “clean up the system,” Finance Director Rebecca Leeper states in a memo to council.

The initial amount to be written off was $2,789.46. However, Burcham pointed out the former owners of Guida’s Market, 825 E. Main St., contacted the town to make payment arrangements after learning the matter was coming before council.

With $69.21 owed, Guida’s was one of five outstanding bills under $100. Anson Apparel, which apparently was part of Jefferson Yarns at Valley Road 1, owed $30.40; Express Stop 3, 303 Fifth St. NE, owed $43.71; Charlene Bloomer’s former recycling business at One Pulaski Square #4, owed $61.37, and New River Valley Insurance, 305 N. Washington Ave., owed $97.05.

The owners of New River Valley Insurance are serving prison sentences for embezzling funds from their clients.

Other outstanding bills are: Jefferson Yarns, 130 Maple St., $128.29; Pulaski Tires, 503 E. Main St., $228.14; Stix & Cues, 503 E. Main St., $314.16; China Wall, 1136 E. Main St., $362.41; Scott’s Recycling, One Pulaski Square #4, $641.05, and Jefferson Yarns, Valley Road 1, $813.67.

With the credit for Guida’s Market, council voted to write off $2,720.25 in uncollectible utility bills.

Burcham said she is in the process of working with Leeper and Pulaski County Treasurer Melinda Worrell on holding another sale of property with outstanding real estate taxes. Pulaski’s last sale was in July 2019, but Burcham said the town should get on a regular schedule for holding tax sales to get delinquent properties into new hands.

Besides, she noted, once you advertise the properties for sale, the current owners sometimes take care of their delinquent taxes.

Burcham is hopeful of being able to “piggy-back” the sale on the county’s tax sale.

