Corral space needed for wild horses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It is estimated about 95,000 wild horses and burros make their home on public lands in the western United States.

That’s more than triple the number of animals the land is capable of supporting in conjunction with other wildlife and land uses; and with their populations doubling every four years, herds are growing faster than land managers can thin them through sales and adoptions.

As such, U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking to the Eastern U.S. for assistance.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2020.

