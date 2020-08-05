Claytor Lake abruptly lowered 5 feet

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Many boaters and campers were caught off guard as officials at Appalachian Power decided to lower the lake five full feet over the weekend.

Last Friday the decision was made to lower the water level two feet from the full pond elevation of 1,846 feet above sea level to 1,844 feet above sea level and by daybreak Saturday morning that had been accomplished. Later that same morning, it was determined to lower the level of Claytor lake three more feet to an elevation of 1,841 feet above sea level and this level was attained by Sunday morning.

At normal full pond, a significant number of docks on Claytor Lake have less than five feet of depth from the lake bottom to the surface of the water. As a result, many boat owners found their water craft resting in the mud Sunday, as such swift and significant drops in the lake’s level are considered unusual.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2020.

Comments

comments