Cherish Nicole ‘Nikki’ Williams

Cherish Nicole “Nikki” Williams, age 37 of Pulaski passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born October 6, 1982 in Radford, Virginia, she was the daughter of Rose Thomas Williams and the late Russell Warren Williams. Her grandparents, Alton & Barbara McNutt, James & Marlene Williams and cousin, Andy Ridpath also preceded her in death.

She was a faithful member of the Pulaski Church of God and was an employee with the Building Bridges DayCare for over 20 years.

She is survived by her son Gabe Williams, Pulaski; mother Rose Thomas Williams, Pulaski; brother Shane (Suzanne) Williams, Pulaski; and nephew Brandon Williams.

She leaves several God Children that she loved many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Pulaski Church of God with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. A private interment will follow at the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road) Pulaski on Tuesday.

The family will receive friends from Monday 12 Noon until service time at the Church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2020.

Comments

comments