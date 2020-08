Check-up time

Melinda Williams/SWT

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, right, speaks with Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins during a stop in Pulaski Monday. Warner met with local leaders and community investors at Pulaski Train Station during one of four stops in Southwest Virginia and Roanoke, which he called “Community Check-ups.” For details on the visit and discussion, see The Southwest Times’ Sunday edition.

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2020.

