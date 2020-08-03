Chamber eyes unique annual meeting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In a year when it seems almost everything has been impacted in some way by COVID-19, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s 68th Annual Meeting is no exception.

This year’s meeting isn’t being cancelled, like most events. Instead, the Chamber says it will move forward with an in-person gathering this fall, but it will be different from any of the past 67 meetings. A date and location have not yet been pinpointed.

One of the most unique changes this year regards awards to be presented. According to a Chamber press release, awards the organization normally presents will be replaced this year only with a set of four new ones that “celebrate businesses that embody innovation, versatility and adaptability.”

The awards are: Most Innovative Business, Best Service, 2020 Super Hero and Community Champion.

“Uncertainty and a year full of change inspired the Chamber to create award categories spotlighting businesses that have helped customers, colleagues and citizens navigate uncharted waters,” the release explains. “The exploration of the unknown and Chamber members’ business-minded tenacity is the reason why will we all come out of 2020 even stronger.

“When challenges arise, it’s easy to focus on what you can’t do. The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will commemorate and highlight businesses that have focused on what they can do. From renovations to virtual shopping, this is the year of creative minds and adaptive spirits, and the Chamber is thrilled to recognize champions of these mindsets.”

Chamber members nominate their peers for the awards. The nomination process will be announced at a later date.

