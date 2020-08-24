Building in line for $2M overhaul

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 13,000-square-foot building in the center of Main Street Pulaski is the next structure in line to undergo an interior and exterior makeover so it can be returned to full use.

Luke Allison and Austin Stromme of Aggregate Capital LLC, which is managing and consulting on the overhaul of 37 W. Main St., said $2 million in renovations are planned for the building. The two men presented their renovation and use plans to Pulaski Town Council Tuesday.

At completion — in about three years — Allison says the former furniture store and pawnshop will be the “perfect location” for “premiere” apartment living and for entrepreneurs to launch their business.

He explained the upper floor will offer seven apartments, outdoor roof decks overlooking Peak Creek, a rooftop garden and communal area for residents to host events.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2020.

Comments

comments