Broadway Under the Stars in cars

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This coming weekend, those who hanker for live musical entertainment with a theatrical flavor can drive themselves to the Pulaski County High School parking lot for the Broadway Under the Stars shows.

The PCHS Little Theatre Lot drive-in will play host to two Broadway Under the Stars shows, which are set to occur Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. These Concerts in the Lot will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

This live from the drive-in event will feature solo musical performances from Broadway shows and will be performed by the PCHS Theatre Arts Department. The Broadway Under the Stars show will include selections from Hamilton, Waitress, Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting, as well as songs from Broadway shows in the 2019-2020 season. There will be a special tribute to Matilda in Act Two of the performance.

In addition, all seniors from the class of 2020 will be recognized after Saturday’s show. As each show will have a slightly different song list, lovers of musical theater are encouraged to attend both nights of this drive-in event.

All cars will receive a three space, socially distanced area to park. Audience members may bring lawn chairs and snacks to sit beside or in front of their cars.

Donations will be accepted for the performance and the suggested amount of the donation is $10 per carload with single individuals asked to contribute $5 each.

Those who choose to move between groups of people are asked to socially distance and/or wear a mask.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

Comments

comments