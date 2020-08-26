BOS approve CARES Act appropriations

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors began with a resolution honoring Ira Shelton “Pete” Crawford, who died March 19 of this year.

Chairman of the board Joe Guthrie presented Betty Lou Crawford, Pete Crawford’s wife, with a framed version of the county’s resolution of appreciation. Pete Crawford’s brother Gary and his wife Betty were also present for the occasion.

“Pete served his community because he wanted to,” said Betty Lou. “It was his pleasure. He was on just about every board you could think of. He just loved it and he was good at it.”

Eric Bucey, the outgoing Executive Director and Associate Founder of Beans and Rice Inc., gave a presentation to the board meant to both review the goals of this organization and introduce the board to Lee Spiegel, the Incoming Executive Director.

