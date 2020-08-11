Biden selects Harris as running mate

By DAVID GRAVELY

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden announced his choice for a partner in the upcoming election Tuesday afternoon, tagging California Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for Vice President.

Harris, who was a former rival who centered her own presidential bid on her readiness to take on President Donald Trump, rose to national prominence in the Democratic Party during the Senate hearings as she interrogated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Attorney General Jeff Session.

At 55 years old, Harris is the first African-American female candidate to be listed on a major party ballot. Vice President Biden, who is now 77, stated that his selection of Senator Harris will help bring younger voters into his camp during the election.

Several notable figures have already endorsed the selection of Harris, including former President Barrack Obama, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and two other vice presidential contenders before the selection was made, Stacey Abrams and Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden and Harris are expected to deliver remarks Wednesday during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden and Harris are expected to formally accept the Democratic Party nomination during the party’s convention, which will be held virtually, next week.

