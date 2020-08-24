Betty Lou Harrison Yopp

August 27, 1933 – August 23, 2020

Betty Lou Harrison Yopp, 86, passed away at her home in Draper on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband James Dalton Yopp; and her parents, Jesse and Hassie Harrison.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, James D, Jr. and April Yopp, and Jackie Yopp; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Leonard Woodrum, Karen and Graham Slate, and Wanda Yopp; sister, Dorothy Akers; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

The Yopp family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

August 24, 2020.

