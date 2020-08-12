Barricade suspect returned to jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man who was released on bond after barricading himself inside his Fairlawn home in June is back in jail.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Jeffery Scott Sims, 46, was arrested July 31 for allegedly violating conditions of pretrial release. It is unclear from court files when he was released on bond.

Sims is now being held without bond, pending a Sept. 29 trial date on the new charge and a Dec. 7 preliminary hearing on two charges stemming from the June 18 incident that initially led to his arrest.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported in June officers responded to Annie Akers Road just after 5 p.m. June 18 in response to reports of multiple shots being fired in a “densely populated” area. When they arrived on scene, Sims allegedly barricaded himself in his home.

The department’s Emergency Response Team and negotiators were called to the scene after Sims refused repeated requests to come out of the residence, police said. Sims surrendered to authorities just before 9 p.m.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

