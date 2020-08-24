Alberta L. Safewright

Alberta L. Safewright, devoted mother and grandma, departed this life on Friday August 21, 2020 with her family by her side. Alberta was born in Pulaski, Va. to the late Maceo Wilkerson and Annabelle Olverson Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry B. Safewright Sr, three sister’s Hazel Wilkerson, Juanita Cook, Ellabea Webb.

She leaves to cherish her memory one brother Donnie Wilkerson of Lynch, KY, four daughters; Mary Jane Safewright, Anna Safewright of Pulaski, Va, Sadie Mae Safewright and Alice Ann Martin of Norfolk, Va, one son Henry B. Safewright Jr. of Pulaski, Va., 14 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and a host of cousin, nieces, nephew and other family and friends. She was a long-time member of First Baptist church. She served in the capacity of a Trustee, building fund, kitchen community, and usher until her health declined. She retired from Volvo Trucking after 24 years of service.

Viewing- August 26 4 p.m. -6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services 248 Randolph Ave, Pulaski VA 24301. Funeral- Thursday August 27 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church 220 Magazine Street Pulaski. VA 2430, Rev. D. Patterson, Officiating.

Written by: Editor on August 24, 2020.

Comments

comments