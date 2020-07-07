Wreck claims Pulaski woman’s life

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES — A Pulaski woman died Monday morning when her car was struck head-on in Giles County.

Taylor D. Quesenberry, 27, was southbound on Route 100 in a 2019 Toyota Corolla when the 11:55 a.m. crash occurred. Although she was wearing a seatbelt, she died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

A northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan crossed the center of the highway, hitting Quesenberry’s Toyota, State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. The driver of the Dodge, Lawrence E. Bowman, 77, of Christiansburg, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Bowman, who also was wearing a seatbelt, remained in “undetermined” condition Tuesday morning, according to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull.

Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation, Geller said. The wreck occurred less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road.

